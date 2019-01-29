Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Chicago West's First Birthday

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 1:38 PM
Chicago West's first birthday is taking us on a trip down the rabbit hole.
The youngest of the Kardashian-West family turned one in fabulous fashion on Jan. 15. Chicago and her family celebrated the very special occasion with a tea party in "One-derland," and there were a few special guests who got snagged an invite to the exclusive celebrations. The Cheshire cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself were lucky enough to join the little one's first birthday party.
Kim Kardashian shared the candid family photos from the fête on Tuesday in honor of her baby's birthday. The whole Kardashian-West home was turned into the Underland, complete with the green grass and red roses that are typically seen at the Queen of Heart's castle.
"Kim went all out for Chicago's party and changed her house into a Disneyland/Alice & Wonderland theme. The decor is extreme and she's really excited about it," a source previously told E! News. "Kim wanted all of the cousins to dress in theme and Chicago has her own custom costume."
While the adults marveled at the landscape, the kids were overjoyed by all the activities for them to choose from. "The inside was designed like an outdoor garden with faux grass, red roses and a fun maze for the kids to run through. Outside they had a bounce house and Alice characters to entertain the kids. The characters had a tea party with the kids and played chess with giant chess pieces. They read them stories and helped them at a Mad Hatter station where they could make different hats and headbands," the source revealed.
To see the festivities, check out the gallery below!
Clearly, Chicago enjoyed the Hansen's Cake that the family ordered specially for the part.
Chicago and Kim pose with their new besties, the Queen of Hearts, Alice, The Mad Hatter and the Cheshire cat.
Alice, The Mad Hatter and The Queen of Hearts get ready for guests to arrive for their tea party.
Article continues below
Chicago gives the camera her best pose.
Faux grass and roses were brought in to create a maze for the kids to play in.
Kim and Chicago share a cute moment during the party.
Article continues below
Big brother Saint helped Chicago stay hydrated before the party.
Chicago and her guests enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland cake, which was made by Hansen's Cakes.
Chicago stood in her kitchen before the festivities got underway.
Article continues below
North, True and Khloe smiled for a cute selfie.
True and North looked glam as they took a selfie.
Khloe Kardashian posed with her daughter True Thompson at the party. North West is already a skilled photographer because she gets photo credit!
Article continues below
The party even included a fun bounce castle.
Different hats were on the table at Chicago's fun party.
Kim Kardashian had a keyhole-shaped entrance to the grand party.
Article continues below
The Queen of Hearts and Alice chatted at the entrance before guests had to walk through a complex maze.
The inside of Kim's house was decked out in Alice in Wonderland decorations.
The makeup mogul was overjoyed to give her youngest the best first birthday party in the history of first birthday parties. "Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"
Pretty soon, there will be another first birthday to celebrate! Kim and Kanye West are getting ready to welcome their fourth baby via surrogate sometime soon. Kim and Kanye have really set the bar with the "One"derland party, so we'll just have to wait and see what they have in store for the next celebration.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?