Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Chicago West's First Birthday

Chicago West's first birthday is taking us on a trip down the rabbit hole.

The youngest of the Kardashian-West family turned one in fabulous fashion on Jan. 15. Chicago and her family celebrated the very special occasion with a tea party in "One-derland," and there were a few special guests who got snagged an invite to the exclusive celebrations. The Cheshire cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself were lucky enough to join the little one's first birthday party.

Kim Kardashian shared the candid family photos from the fête on Tuesday in honor of her baby's birthday. The whole Kardashian-West home was turned into the Underland, complete with the green grass and red roses that are typically seen at the Queen of Heart's castle.

"Kim went all out for Chicago's party and changed her house into a Disneyland/Alice & Wonderland theme. The decor is extreme and she's really excited about it," a source previously told E! News. "Kim wanted all of the cousins to dress in theme and Chicago has her own custom costume."