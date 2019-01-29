Kim Kardashian Heads to California Capitol for Criminal Justice Reform

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian is on the move for her cause.
The reality star, who has gotten involved in criminal justice reform advocacy in the past year, spent her Monday among leaders and change makers at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.
Naturally, the longtime TV star and beauty mogul did not go unnoticed among the Legislature as senators and assemblymembers posed for photos with the mother of three and praised her for her time spent visiting.
"Civic engagement is a vital part of our democracy. I want to commend @kimkardashian for coming to the State Capitol and engaging on so many important issues affecting our state," Senator Susan Rubio said on social media.
"Shout out to @kimkardashian for her willingness to use her celebrity to change our justice system to one that is just and equitable for all people,"Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo wrote of Kardashian. "@antirecidivismcoalition, y'all for the win."
The star's visit coincided with the campaign launch for the Free the Vote Act, which is aimed at restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated people on parole.
"Ms. Kardashian West's visit to the state Capitol was to advocate for criminal justice reforms, and issues related to women who are incarcerated," Assemblyman Kevin McCarty said in a statement. "She later learned about ACA 6/Free The Vote and endorsed the campaign and was invited to help with future lobbying efforts."
"Great meeting with @KimKardashian and @antirecidivism today!" Senator Ben Hues tweeted. "Enjoyed our discussion about criminal justice reform, and a proposal I'm working on related to employer tax incentives for hiring formerly incarcerated youth
#FreetheVote."
While Kardashian did not say much publicly about her visit, she did share a snap of herself in the Senate Chamber.
"Had a great day at the California Capital [sic] today discussing criminal justice reform," the KKW beauty mogul tweeted.
Last year, the star championed on behalf of Alice Johnson, whose prison life sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump after the reality star appealed to the Commander-in-Chief about Johnson's case.