How Motherhood Reshaped Ciara as an Artist

Ciara

MARIANO VIVANCO

Ciara is opening up about her new music, and how motherhood has changed her as an artist.

The 33-year-old "Level Up" singer and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are parents to 1-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara is also a mom to 4-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

In her cover story for February's Vogue Arabia, Ciara dishes on her upcoming seventh album, set to debut this year, declaring it one of her "best works ever."

"I'm super excited and my vision for this project is to inject love into the world with dance," she tells Vogue.

Photos

Ciara's Best Looks

In fact, Ciara was in the studio recording the album while pregnant with her daughter.

"There was something really special about that," Ciara says. "Being a mother of two made me feel even more confident, inspired, and fearless."

The artists also adds, "Motherhood definitely gives you a new conscience."

Ciara also opens up to the magazine about her love for performing.

"What you feel when you are on stage, fully connected to your fans, is absolutely indescribable," she shares.

To see more from Ciara's cover story, head on over to Vogue.

