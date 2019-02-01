Cheers to 33! See Lauren Conrad's Cutest Family Moments as We Toast to Her Birthday

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's lifestyle guru and reality star favorite Lauren Conrad's birthday, so get your streamers ready!

The former Laguna Beach star turns 33 years old today and that means a celebration is in order. Whether you're a party maven like Conrad, who puts together festive bashes on her website LaurenConrad.com on the regular, or you just love to eat cake, birthdays are always exciting.

After years in the spotlight as LC, on both Laguna Beach and The Hills, Conrad has made an empire out of her fame by becoming a designer, lifestyle curator and author and we are not worthy of all of the things she creates on a daily basis.

The cutest thing to come from the birthday girl however is her son Liam James Tell with husband William Tell. The happy couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in 2014 and in July 2017 they welcomed Liam, who is freaking adorable.

Read

Inside Lauren Conrad's Anything but Basic Road to Baby: Hills Heartbreak, Finding Love & Building an Empire

Even though The Little Market co-founder keeps her family life private, every now and then she does give us a glimpse into her sweet home life and even sweeter family.

That's why in honor of Conrad turning 33 and being a super mom and wife, we've rounded up her cutest family moments for you below. Prepare yourself, there is a lot of cuteness to see thanks to Liam and his precious baby photos.

Happy birthday, Lauren!

Even though you will always be LC to us and we rocked headbands for way to long thanks to your reality TV style, we are major fans of your current #girlboss moves and fierce empire...and your perfect baby boy!

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Nap Time

Tuckered out Liam James Tell catches some z's.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Little Lamb

For his first trip to the pumpkin patch, the little one wore an adorable lamb costume.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The Tells celebrate their first holiday season as a family of three with a greeting card.

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, Son, Baby, Liam, Paris, T-Shirt

Instagram

6 Months of Happiness

Lauren Conrad celebrated being a mom of this little one for six months in January 2018 while poking fun at her days on The Hills with her graphic tee.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Music in His Blood

The cutie appears to take after his dad William Tell as he strokes a guitar.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Happy Bunny

The baby strikes a pose with the Easter Bunny.

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Son

"My dinner date <3" Conrad captioned a photo of her son donning a matching sweater.

Lauren Conrad, Baby Liam, Beach

Instagram

Mamma's Boy

Conrad celebrated her first Mother's Day at the beach with her little guy and proved that beach babies run in her family.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Beach Boy

Liam rocks a straw hat and stripes at the beach on a perfect lazy Sunday.

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Day

The dynamic duo go barefoot on the beach to celebrate Will's first Fathers' Day as a dad.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Conrad

Instagram

Birthday Boy

The birthday boy definitely didn't waste any time digging into his first birthday cake.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Puppy Party

Baby + Puppies = cuteness overload!

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Instagram

Instagram

Little Pumpkin

Liam is appropriately dressed in orange for his second trip to the pumpkin patch. 

Lauren Conrad, Son, Liam, Disneyland

Instagram

Argh, Matey!

Conrad dressed up as Captain Hook to Liam's Peter Pan as the two headed to Disneyland for the first time in 2018.

Lauren Conrad, Son, Liam, Disneyland

Instagram

Pure Bliss

A baby's first Disneyland adventure is pure magic.

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Son

Instagram

A Little Birdie Told Me...

Everyone knows that Conrad loves Halloween, so dressing up as Melanie Daniels from The Birds and having Liam as her little crow totally fits.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, William Tell

Instagram

Grateful

"Feeling pretty thankful for these two (and pie) today!" Conrad captioned this sweet Thanksgiving snap.

Lauren Conrad, Liam Tell, Son

Instagram

Santa's Helper

As Liam continues to grow his cuteness factor grows with him, especially when he's helping pick out Christmas trees!

Article continues below

Lauren Conrad, William Tell, Liam Tell, Son

Instagram

Deck the Halls

How cute was the Tell family Christmas card in December 2018?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Lauren Conrad , Celeb Kids , Birthdays , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rachel Bilson, Rami Malek

Rachel Bilson Shares Epic Throwback Photo With Rami Malek

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Fights Back Against Roger Mathews' "False" Accusations

Heather Morris, Glee

12 Times Birthday Girl Heather Morris Stole the Show on Glee as Unicorn-Lover Brittany S. Pierce

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and the Kardashians Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Rocks a Wild Print for Royal Visit With Prince Harry: See More of Her Pregnancy Style

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

This Is How Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is Ending

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Kit Harington Told Rose Leslie the Game of Thrones Ending...And She Stopped Talking to Him for Days

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.