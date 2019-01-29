Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis Has Already Reached a Major Milestone

Matt Porteous/PA Wire
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 11:30 AM
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Kate Middleton is opening up about her and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed out alongside the Duke of Cambridge for a public engagement in Dundee, Scotland. While visiting the new V&A Museum in Dundee, William and Kate greeted well-wishers in the crowd. According to photographer Mark Stewart, who was there taking pictures of the royal couple, Kate told the crowd that 9-month old Louis is already a "fast crawler."
Stewart also shared with his Twitter followers that Kate had told the crowd that she "would love" to bring her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis to Dundee's new museum.
Also while greeting the crowd, Kate shared a very sweet moment with a young girl.
IAN RUTHERFORD/AFP/Getty Images
Footage posted to social media of the cute exchange shows Kate sharing a high-five with the youngster, who then reached out to play with the Duchess of Cambridge's hair. As Kate continued to chat with the girl, she continued to play with her hair, which made the royal laugh.
For the royal appearance, Kate donned a Q by McQueen green and blue tartan coat dress. The ensemble is similar to Meghan Markle's Burberry coat from her visit to Scotland with Prince Harry in Feb. 2018. Both outfits appeared to be a nod to the late Princess Diana, who also wore blue and green plaid in Scotland in 1987.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?