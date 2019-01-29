Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

Is there enough room in your TV life to welcome another Pearson? No, not on This Is Us, but on Pearson, the Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

The first trailer for the new USA Network series, which you can see below, looks just as sexy and thrilling as Suits, so you've been warned.

The new series follows Jessica Pearson, recently disbarred in New York, adjusting to life in Chicago. She's now Mayor Bobby Novak's right-hand fixer, and quickly becomes embroiled in the crooked and dangerous world. Every action she makes will have big consequences. Can Jessica reconcile her drive with her desire to do the right thing? Those two attributes will be at odds with each other, that's for sure.