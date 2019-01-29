Make Way for Another Sexy Legal Drama: Gina Torres' Pearson Looks Tight

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 2:30 PM

Pearson, Gina Torres

USA

Is there enough room in your TV life to welcome another Pearson? No, not on This Is Us, but on Pearson, the Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

The first trailer for the new USA Network series, which you can see below, looks just as sexy and thrilling as Suits, so you've been warned.

The new series follows Jessica Pearson, recently disbarred in New York, adjusting to life in Chicago. She's now Mayor Bobby Novak's right-hand fixer, and quickly becomes embroiled in the crooked and dangerous world. Every action she makes will have big consequences. Can Jessica reconcile her drive with her desire to do the right thing? Those two attributes will be at odds with each other, that's for sure.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

In addition to Torres, the show stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is executive producing alongside showrunner Daniel Arkin. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein are also on board as executive producers.

Korsh and USA recently announced Suits would end after the upcoming ninth season.

"Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade," Chris McCumber, President, USA Network and SYFY, said in a statement. "I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

Pearson is coming soon to USA Network. Suits season eight is currently airing Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on USA.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

