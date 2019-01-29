Halsey Shares the Biggest Lesson She Learned After G-Eazy Split

Halsey is addressing her split from G-Eazy, sharing what she learned from their breakup in a candid new interview.

The "Him & I" duo first called it quits in July after one year together, before getting back together about a month later. But by the end of October, a source told E! News that the couple had broken up once again. Though Halsey never made a public statement regarding the split, she did feel the pressure to speak out about the end of the relationship.

In her cover story for Glamour, the 24-year-old singer opens up about that pressure and what being in that situation taught her.