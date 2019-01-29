These Photos of True Thompson and Dream Kardashian's Fire Station Visit Are Too Cute

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 9:22 AM

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson to the rescue!

While they're not exactly old enough yet to be fighting fires, Khloe Kardashianand Rob Kardashian's firstborn daughters showed their support for local firemen and women this week with an extra dose of cuteness. 

Mama Khloe shared snaps of their visit on social media on Tuesday, revealing the cousins got to pose with a fire truck and take in the view from the driver's seat. It looks like Dream, 2, and True, 9 months, had the best time as there was no shortage of smiles in front of the camera. 

Plus, can we just take a second for the little ladies' adorable outfits. While Dream was dressed in bright and cheerful yellow, little True channeled a unicorn for her fire station visit with a themed headband and tulle skirt. 

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

With a fashionista mama like KoKo, we wouldn't expect anything less.

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," Khloe explained on her Instagram Story.

"We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local hero's [sic] for all that they do for us!"

According to the reality star, the youngsters did not show up for their visit empty-handed. The little ones drew cards and brought cookies with them for the firefighters.

"They loved every moment!" Khloe wrote of her daughter and niece. "Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

It seems little Dream is following in her older brother's footsteps as King CairoBlac Chyna's son with Tyga, also got to experience a fire station back in 2016 when Rob and Chyna, then still engaged, took the tot to one.

There, he got to meet firefighters, sit in the truck and learn about all the gear. 

The only question left is—how do we sign up for a visit? 

