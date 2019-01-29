Empire's Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Homophobic, Racist Attack

Empire star Jussie Smollett has been hospitalized after being attacked in Chicago early Tuesday.

Shortly after arriving in the city from New York, Smollett was walking when two unknown offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him. The offenders began to batter Smollett with their hands about the face and poured an unknown chemical substance on him.

During the attack, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around Smollett's neck. The offenders later fled the scene and Smollett was self-transported to Northwestern Hospital and he is said to currently be in good condition.