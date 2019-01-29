Valentine's Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

So you're boo'd up this Valentine's Day, are you?

Love is an amazing feeling and we're happy you're happy. And now that the lovey dovey holiday is upon us, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate. Maybe you just started dating and you're asking yourself if you should get your S.O. a gift at all. We don't care if you met yesterday, you best be getting your honey a little something-something. But we're reasonable people. The seriousness of what you get 'em is totally based on how long you've been dating. 

Need some specifics? Keep scrolling! 

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Under 1 Month

For your new boo: Think something light-hearted and fun. In other words, nothing that gives away your feelings too early.

 

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

You're So Hot Valentine's Day Card

BUY IT: $5 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Heart Fortune Teller

BUY IT: $14 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Metallic Liquid Lipstick Set

BUY IT: $25 at Urban Outfitters

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

1 to 3 Months

OK, you'll admit it: you're smitten, but still keeping it semi-casual. These not-to-personal but not-too-cheap gifts send just the right message.

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

All Things Mochi Sandra Earrings

BUY IT: $49 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

YVES SAINT LAURENT Heart and Arrow Rouge Volupte Shine Collector Oil-in-Stick Lipstick

BUY IT:  $38 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Quay Goodnight Kiss Sunglasses

BUY IT: $55 at Shopbop

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

3 to 6 Months

True story: You're at the point where you're serious and you know this person, personally. So feel free to spend some dough and get them something you know fits their specific taste.

Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

LAWLESS The One Eyeshadow Palette

BUY IT: $64 at Sephora

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Spiritual Gangster UR ALL Classic Raglan Hoodie

BUY IT: $98 at Shopbop

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Dolce Vita Bel Point Toe Booties

BUY IT: $150 at Shopbop





Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

More Than 6 Months

This person might just be you're person for life, so trust when we say that an intimate, nicer-than-average gift is totally appropriate.

 

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

YVES SAINT LAURENT Black Opium

BUY IT: $124 at Sephora

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Kate Spade New York Romantic Rocks Pendant Necklace

BUY IT: $78 at Shopbop

 

 

Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Only Hearts Sleep Set

BUY IT: $96 at Shopbop

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

More Than 1 Year

Not to go there, but you wouldn't be surprised if you were going to marry this person. And that's exactly why an expensive-but-sweet Vday gift is fitting this year. 

 

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Kate Spade New York Heart It Marci Crossbody Bag

BUY IT: $398 at Shopbop

Article continues below

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Ash Nikita Hearts Low-Top Sneaker

BUY IT: $215 at Bergdorf Goodman

E-comm: Valentines Day Gifts Based on How Long You've Been Dating

Adina Reyter 14k Tiny Pavé Open Folded Heart Posts

 

BUY IT: $398 at Shopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Fashion , Top Stories , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
Vanderpump Rules, WWHL

The Vanderpump Rules Guys Had Their Embarrassing Secrets Revealed on Live TV

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Rocking Out to Lindsay Lohan's "Rumors" Is the Ultimate Throwback

Total Bellas 403, Nikki Bella

Watch Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Get Flirty While Talking About Dating on Total Bellas

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Correct You If You Mispronounce "Melancholy"

Rihanna, 2009 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More: See the Front Row Stars at 2009 Fashion Week

Bella Hadid, Milan Fashion Week 2019

Here's Proof Bella Hadid's Fashion Is Fierce AF On and Off the Runway

She's All That, 20th Anniversary

Rachael Leigh Cook Shares the Secrets of Why She's All That Has Stayed Special for 20 Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.