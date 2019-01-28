Here's How You Can See Black Panther in Theaters for Free Next Month

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 3:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Black Panther is returning to theaters in just a few days!

The history-making film, which just took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, is returning to 250 AMC Theatres locations...and tickets are free! Staring on Feb. 1, the film will be played in participating locations for one week.

"Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters," Bob Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO tweeted Monday. "Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students."

Read

Lady Gaga, Black Panther and More Make History With Their 2019 Oscars Nominations

It was just last week that Black Panther scored seven nominations for the 2019 Oscars, becoming the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The film also scored nods for Best Original Score, Best Original Song for "All the Stars," Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

You can find the participating AMC locations HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Black Panther , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rumer Willis, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Is Rumer Willis the Lion on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

Cardi B, Steve Carell & Lil Jon's "Okurrr" Pepsi Super Bowl Ad

Taraji P. Henson Cries While Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Michael Jackson Estate Disapproves of "Leaving Neverland"

Kalani, Asuelu, 90 Day Fiancé

Cuteness Overload! 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani and Asuelu Celebrate Their Son’s First Birthday

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Just Took a Big Step in Settling Their Divorce

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

How Rent Live's Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot and What Happened Next

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.