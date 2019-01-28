Sarah Jessica Parker Imagines Carrie Bradshaw's Life With Mr. Big Today

What would Carrie and Mr. Big be up to right now? Sarah Jessica Parker has an idea.

Nearly a decade since we last saw one of TV's most iconic couples in the movie sequel, fans have yet to fall out of love (or fascination) with the one and only Carrie Bradshaw and her equally beloved, and sometimes frustrating, leading man. So, how would we find the chic NYC pair in 2019?

"Well, my guess is that she and Big are New Yorkers and still involved. I'm sure she's still writing. I'm sure she has a lot to write about given what's happened in this country over the last year and a half, two years, politically, socially. I think she would be deeply engaged in those conversations," Parker told E! News exclusively. "I think that she would still be a voracious reader and have maintained those friendships and I would hope that she and Big were enjoying their time together and still you know, in love and in like."