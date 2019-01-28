Why Dax Shepard "Wasn't Certain" He Wanted to Be With Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard is opening up about the early days of his relationship with Kristen Bell.

While The Ranch star and The Good Place actress have been happily married since 2013 and share two kids together, Shepard wasn't always convinced that he wanted to be with Bell forever. In a preview clip from his Off Camera interview with Sam Jones, airing Monday night, Shepard is asked how his relationship with Bell, which began in 2007, came to be.

"I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships," Shepard shares in the clip. "I've always been that way, I don't know how to explain it...I've always felt very confident in relationships."