You'll Be Saying "Woof" After Hearing Botched Patient Jim's Dog Attack Tale

Man's best friend?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Jim details how his dog Zeus destroyed his nose. Apparently, the little dog went on the attack after Jim startled the sleeping pup.

"I leaned in to kiss Zeus goodbye and he startled and I felt blood," Jim explains to the Botched camera. "When I got up and I looked in the mirror, I realized that he had just taken a whole chunk of my nose off. I screamed, 'Call 911!'"

Sadly, Jim's situation only worsened as his nose "started to turn purple" mere hours after a reattachment surgery. Even after 11 days in hyperbaric oxygen, the sides of Jim's nose died and resulted in a huge hole.

Thankfully, the tip of Jim's nose survived, which made it possible for him to get the cheek flap procedure.