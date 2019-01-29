Brand New
You'll Be Saying "Woof" After Hearing Botched Patient Jim's Dog Attack Tale

Man's best friend?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, new patient Jim details how his dog Zeus destroyed his nose. Apparently, the little dog went on the attack after Jim startled the sleeping pup.

"I leaned in to kiss Zeus goodbye and he startled and I felt blood," Jim explains to the Botched camera. "When I got up and I looked in the mirror, I realized that he had just taken a whole chunk of my nose off. I screamed, 'Call 911!'"

Sadly, Jim's situation only worsened as his nose "started to turn purple" mere hours after a reattachment surgery. Even after 11 days in hyperbaric oxygen, the sides of Jim's nose died and resulted in a huge hole.

Thankfully, the tip of Jim's nose survived, which made it possible for him to get the cheek flap procedure.

"The difference between a forehead flap and a cheek flap is that a forehead flap comes down from the forehead," Jim continues. "It's very unsightly and the doctors even told me, 'You're not gonna want to go outside.'"

Although it "made much more sense" to cover the hole via a cheek flap, Jim still felt like "a monster" following the procedure. The dog attack victim then underwent a third surgery, which involved the doctors taking skin from the back of Jim's ear.

"At that time, they told me they had taken it as far as they could take it," Jim adds. "I was shocked, 'cause I was always thinking that the doctor was a plastic surgeon and he was gonna make a great nose."

Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif be able to fix Jim's crooked and compressed nose?

Hear all about Jim's case in the clip above!

Watch Botched on E!,Thrusday 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

