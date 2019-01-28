Serena Williams Dances to Beyoncé During Surprise Lip Sync Battle Performance

Serena Williams surprises the Lip Sync Battle audience on this week's new episode.

This Thursday, viewers will watch actress Brooklyn Decker take on her husband, former tennis pro Andy Roddick on Lip Sync Battle. In a just-released preview for the episode, we see Decker performing Beyoncé's song "Sorry." About 10 seconds into the preview, Williams is revealed on the Lip Sync Battle stage, shocking co-host Chrissy Teigen and Roddick, who go crazy and start cheering for the tennis icon. Teigen even almost loses her hat while jumping up and down.

Williams, who appeared in the music video for the same Bey song, joins Decker in dancing as the crowd goes wild.