Rent Live Came in Hot, But Which Live TV Musical Reigns Supreme? Vote Now!

There are five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred musicals to love!

OK, that's an over-exaggeration, but there are a lot of amazing musicals to fall in love. Out of all the great choices, only eight have been given the live TV musical treatment and they are all so wonderful.

Just thinking about Grease Live! or Hairspray Live! makes us want to start singing and listening to all the hit songs on repeat at work.

With Rent Live joining in on the TV musical treatment fun thanks to Fox, we are now in a live TV musical rabbit hole that we don't ever want to climb out of.

Now that you've seen Rent Live (or hopefully you have) and fallen even more in love with Vanessa Hudgens who was also in Grease Live! we want to know where you think it ranks among all the live musicals on television that came before it.

Is it your favorite of them all?