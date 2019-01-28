Aw! Anne Hathaway Couldn't Be More Excited About Emily Blunt's SAG Awards Win

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, The Devil Wears Prada

Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

After Emily Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2019 SAG Awards, Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to celebrate her Devil Wears Prada co-star's big achievement.

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!!" Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

Hathaway and Blunt starred in the popular flick along with Meryl Streep back in 2006. In the movie, Hathaway played Andy, a recent graduate who pursues her journalism dreams by accepting an assistant position at the fashion magazine Runway. Blunt portrayed Emily, the assistant to the ruthless editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep). 

Even though it's been over a decade since the film's debut, fans couldn't resist embracing the nostalgia.

"Miranda Priestly is just a little tiny bit impressed," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"This is for that time you took her spot to go to fashion week in Paris," wrote another.

Photos

Emily Blunt's Best Roles

Blunt took home the trophy for her work in A Quiet Place. However, Hathaway wasn't the only one who was proud of her big win. John Krasinski, who starred alongside Blunt in the film and directed it, teared up during his wife's acceptance speech

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said after taking the stage.

Now that Blunt is done with  and her other major hit Mary Poppins Returns, does she have time for a Devil Wears Prada Sequel? Sadly, both Hathaway and Blunt have suggested that one movie may be enough.

"If everyone did it I would be up for it," Blunt told People. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

"I'd love to make a movie with all the people again that's something totally different," Hathaway told Variety. "But I think that one might have just hit the right note. It's good to leave it as it is."

Congratulations again, Emily!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anne Hathaway , SAG Awards , 2019 SAG Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Live TV Musicals, Rent, Grease, Hairspray

Rent Live Came in Hot, But Which Live TV Musical Reigns Supreme? Vote Now!

This is Us Cast, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

The This Is Us Cast Had an Unforgettable Time at the 2019 SAG Awards

Jimmy Kimmel, Colton Underwood

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Bachelor Colton Underwood Is Lying About His Virginity

Ice-T, In Ice Cold Blood

Ice-T Returns With More Diabolical True Crime Stories for In Ice Cold Blood Season 2

Zoe Kravitz, Super Bowl, Commercial

See Zoe Kravitz Star in Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl Commercial and Dish on Big Little Lies

Margot Robbie

Miss Her? Margot Robbie Shares First Look at Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 Trailer Has So Many Moments That'll Make You Say OMG

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.