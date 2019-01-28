Why Didn't Rent: Live Have Understudies?

The big question of the night for Rent: Live viewers: Why didn't the show have an understudy for star Brennin Hunt?

Hunt, a singer-songwriter who previously competed on The X Factor, broke his foot during the taped dress rehearsal the day before the scheduled live telecast on Fox on Sunday, Jan. 27. "Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone—producers and cast, original and current—is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on," Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

Without an understudy and with limited mobility for one of its main stars, Hunt played Roger in the musical, Fox used footage captured during the taped dress rehearsal from Saturday, Jan. 26.