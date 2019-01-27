The Real Reason Why Irina Shayk Didn't Attend the 2019 SAG Awards With Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper attended the 2019 SAG Awards with a different love of his life on his arms: his mom, Gloria Campano.

So where was his long-term girlfriend and mother of their baby Lea, Irina Shayk? The model traded in the warm weather of Los Angeles for some more frigid temps in Moscow, Russia for a campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty and Sephora. She posted on Saturday about her new gig abroad in a photo that showed her dressed in lingerie holding two adorable puppies. She captioned it, "Heading to @sephora_russia @marcjacobsbeauty with my new friends Kolizey and Glinka from dog shelter @povodog."

The 33-year-old model was born in Russia and also wrote her caption in Russia.

Shayk's jaunt to Russia is another stop in her European trek abroad. Last week she was seen in Paris at a number of fashion shows for Paris Fashion Week, including the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show.