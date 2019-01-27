Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Their Wedding With Sweet Southern Hospitality

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 7:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

It's time to celebrate life as newlyweds with some Southern hospitality.

Close to two months after Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first exchanged vows in India, the Hollywood couple traveled to Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina for what appears to be another wedding celebration.

In pictures posted on social media, the bride and groom celebrated their new status as husband and wife with a delicious gathering that included music, dancing and great food with family and friends.

"Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease," a sign read inside the restaurant space. "So it's time we throw them a Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride."

And for those who may not know, Nellie's Southern Kitchen was inspired by Kevin Jonas Sr.'s grandmother Nellie Jonas who passed away in 2011.

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Weekend

E! News has learned the kitchen was closed this Sunday for a private event.

Before enjoying a tasty meal, Priyanka was seen wearing a white dress with a floral print as she held hands with her man. As for Nick, he kept things handsome in a forest green button-down and dark pants.

Social media posts also showed the couple walking out to Joe Cocker's "You Are So Beautiful" before sharing a piece of cake together.

Ever since becoming husband and wife, both Nick and Priyanka have continued to take their love story around the world. In addition to a Caribbean honeymoon, the twosome most recently enjoyed a date night at Craig's in Los Angeles.

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

Congratulations you love birds.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Black Panther Cast, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Chadwick Boseman Celebrates Being "Young, Gifted and Black" as Black Panther Wins Big at the 2019 SAG Awards

Megan Mullally, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

A Song, Smitty and Sexts: These Are Megan Mullally's Best Moments From the 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls, 2019 SAG Awards

FIJI Water Girls Are Back for the 2019 SAG Awards But There's a Catch

Glenn Close, 2019 SAG Awards, Winners

Glenn Close Is Visibly Shocked as She Wins 2019 SAG Award for Best Actress After 14-Year Lull

Rami Malek, Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 SAG Awards

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 SAG Awards

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 SAG Awards Dress

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 403

Fast Cars and Smoky Cigars! Nikki Bella's Single Life Raises Some Eyebrows on Total Bellas

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.