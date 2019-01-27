Rami Malek Dedicates His Best Actor Win at the 2019 SAG Awards to Freddie Mercury: "This Is For Him"

Can't stop him now!

Rami Malek won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the  2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, his latest win for his portrayal of the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the most successful movies of 2018.  

After taking the stage, Malek talked about the "power" he has felt since playing Mercury, who died in 1991, in the hit film.

"I thank Queen and Freddie Mercury...I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life, being exactly who you want to be, and accomplishing everything you so desire," he said. "And I feel that and he allows us all to feel that, so this is, again, for him. Thank you very much. "

At the end of his speech, Malek jokingly referenced his struggle as an actor before landing his breakout roles in Mr. Robot and Bohemian Rhapsody, saying, "I have anecdotes about what it is to be an actor and delivering pizzas and stuff like that, but I will spare you." 

 

Malek beat out Vice's Christian Bale A Star Is Born'sBradley Cooper Green Book's Viggo Mortensen and BlacKKKlansman's John David Washington to bring home his latest trophy for his portrayal of the iconic Queen lead singer. 

"Wow. This just seems extraordinary to me when I look at those actors I am nominated with, truly. I just never in my wildest dreams thought I could be in a category with these men," he said, "and I am so proud to be one of your peers and to celebrate my peers tonight and to be celebrated by them. It's an honor. I'm taken aback by it."

Malek took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2019 Golden Globes, as well as Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The cast of Bohemian Rhapsody, including Malek's real-life girlfriend Lucy Boynton, is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. 

