John Krasinski Cries Tears of Joy During Emily Blunt's Acceptance Speech at the 2019 SAG Awards

Cue the waterworks!

John Krasinski cried tears of joy at the 2019 SAG Awards for his wife Emily Blunt as she took home the Actor award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in A Quiet Place. She beat out Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Margot Robbie.

Blunt and Krasinski were both surprised, shocked and overjoyed when Chris Pine announced her name as the winner. The Jack Ryan star embraced her with the biggest hug, cheered and gave her a standing ovation as the Mary Poppins Returns star made her way to the stage.

The love and adoration was hardly one-sided. Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in the film and it was the first time the two of them had worked on a film together. During her acceptance speech, Blunt praised her husband for his hard word and left him in tears.