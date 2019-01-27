John Krasinski Cries Tears of Joy During Emily Blunt's Acceptance Speech at the 2019 SAG Awards

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019
Cue the waterworks!
John Krasinski cried tears of joy at the 2019 SAG Awards for his wife Emily Blunt as she took home the Actor award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in A Quiet Place. She beat out Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Amy Adams and Margot Robbie.
Blunt and Krasinski were both surprised, shocked and overjoyed when Chris Pine announced her name as the winner. The Jack Ryan star embraced her with the biggest hug, cheered and gave her a standing ovation as the Mary Poppins Returns star made her way to the stage.
The love and adoration was hardly one-sided. Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in the film and it was the first time the two of them had worked on a film together. During her acceptance speech, Blunt praised her husband for his hard word and left him in tears.
"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," Blunt began her speech.
She then paid homage Krasinski in the majority of her remarks. "I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said.
While all of this was going on, he clapped, blew a kiss and welled up with emotion.
TNT
"You are a stunning filmmaker," she continued. "I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn't."
These two praise each other constantly in their respective acceptance speeches. At the 2019 Golden Globes, Krasinski channeled his inner Meryl Streep and became a viral meme when he cheered on Blunt while she presented Mary Poppins Returns at the show.
The 39-year-old actor spoke about Blunt at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards when A Quiet Place took home the trophy for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie.
Well, be still our beating hearts because he gushed over his wife while saying his thank you's. "I got to make a movie about a love story and a love letter to my kids. I got to do it with the love of my life by my side, so I'm pretty sure it doesn't get much better than that," he told the cheering crowd. The two of them then shared a hug before walking off stage.
These two really do know how to pull at our heartstrings.
