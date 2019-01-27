Fox's Rent: Live Will Go on Despite Brennin Hunt's Injury

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 2:20 PM
Fox's Rent show must go on—even with an injured actor.
Brennin Hunt, Roger in Fox's live musical production of the acclaimed musical Rent, rolled his ankle during dress rehearsal ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 27 telecast.
"Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone – producers and cast, original and current -- is dedicated to ensuring that tonight's broadcast must, and will, go on," Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.
According to THR, portions of the live telecast will be from taped segments to accommodate Hunt's injury. There is no understudy. Julie Larson, sister to composer and playwright Jonathan Larson, the man behind Rent, commented on Hunt's injury in a statement.
"The experience of putting together this beautiful new production of my brother's work, while emotional, has been truly joyous for all of us. This new cast has embodied the spirit of the show from day one and they embraced Brennin with positive and uplifting love in his moment of need. Rent has always been about resilience and community. I speak from my heart when I say that we have a spectacular show for you tonight. We can't wait for a new generation to experience Jonathan's legacy," Larson, who is also an executive producer on the live production, said in a statement.
Hunt previously told E! News that Rent was the first Broadway show he ever saw. Hear more from him in the video above.
The cast of Rent on Fox also includes Jordan Fisher, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons and Mario.
Rent airs live on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?