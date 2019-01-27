Bachelor's Chris Harrison and Host Lauren Zima Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 12:18 PM

Chris Harrison, Lauren Zima, Pre-SAG Awards Party 2019

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Chris Harrison appears to be off the market.

The Bachelor host and Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zima made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday. The duo posed for photos together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party, held at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Inside the event, the couple was spotted showing some mild PDA.

"Chris had his hand on Lauren's back as they waited at the bar," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They looked very coupley and Chris was whispering in Lauren's ear."

Zima later posted an Instagram photo of the couple on the red carpet with a heart emoji, also writing on Instagram Story that Harrison "is great at parties."

Photos

SAG Awards 2019: Pre-Award Show Party Pics

It was just last month that Zima posted a photo with Harrison after interviewing him about Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

"The two most important men in my life, TBH," Zima captioned the picture, showing her with Harrison and a poster of Underwood.

"The most dramatic interview ever," Harrison commented, referencing the show's infamous line. "Another great interview and chat LZ!"

Harrison was previously married to his college sweetheart, Gwen, with who he has two children, Joshua and Taylor. After 18 years of marriage, they split in May 2012.

Take a look at the gallery above to see all of the stars at EW's pre-SAG Awards party!

