Adele Enjoys a Date Night With Her Husband at Elton John's Concert

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 1:17 PM

Adele, Simon Konecki

Hello from the other side! 

Adele made a rare public appearance on Friday when she stepped out for a date night with her husband Simon Konecki

The two were spotted arriving backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Elton John's tour: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The "Someone Like You" singer stunned in a colorful, patterned ensemble. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and black heels and tucked her hair back into a chic and sophisticated bun.

It's no surprise Adele would want to attend Elton's big show. After all, the two seemed to have formed a close connection. The "Skyfall" star told Vogue Elton reached out to her before she had throat surgery in 2011. Fans will also recall she wrote the "Rocket Man" star a handwritten note when she couldn't attend his wedding in 2014. Although, she promised to see Elton and his husband David Furnish in 2015.

While Adele keeps her fans in the loop by occasionally posting pictures on Instagram, she tends to stay out of the public eye. Although, she did attend the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Srevice in London back in December. She also had a secret visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which Meghan Markle supports, that same month.

She also isn't the only celebrity to attend Elton's farewell tour. The Muse's Matt Bellamy and the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins attended the show yesterday, too. In addition, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga and Niall Horan were at the show earlier this week.

