Idina Menzel Reveals the OG Rent Cast Is Reuniting for Fox's Live Show

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 11:49 AM
It's going to be a Rent reunion!
Idina Menzel took to Instagram on Friday to hint that she and a few other OG cast members are going to appear in Fox's Rent Live this Sunday.
The celebrity, who played Maureen Johnson in the original Broadway production and in the 2005 movie, posted a few pics from the Fox Studio lot in Los Angeles. The shots showed a sign with her initials—IM—hanging on the door of a trailer. There were also signs with the initials DRV and FW—letting fans know Daphne Rubin Vega and Fredi Walker—who played Mimi Marquez and Joanne Jefferson, respectively in the original musical—will also likely make an appearance.
However, she wasn't the only one to leave a few clues. Anthony Rapp, who played Mark Cohen in the production and in film, also posted a picture with his initials hanging from a trailer door. In addition, the initials "AP," "TD," "WJH" and "JLM" were also featured in the snapshot—hinting that Adam Pascal (Roger Davis),Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Angel Dumott Schunard) Jesse L. Martin (Tom Collins) and Taye Diggs (Benjamin Coffin III) would also take the stage.
As fans will recall, Menzel and Diggs met through Rent and were married for over 10 years before they called it quits in 2013.
As exciting as it will be to see the original performers again, fans should still be pumped to see the new cast take the stage. The Rent Live cast consists of Vanessa Hudgens, Valentina, Tinashe, Jordan Fisher, Mario and more.
Fans can catch all of the action Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.
