The Prop Matt LeBlanc "Stole" From the Friends Set Will Melt Your Heart

When Friends ended 15 years ago, Matt LeBlanc decided to take a little piece of the show with him. The Joey character revealed the piece he "stole" from the set on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.

As fans will recall, Joey and Matthew Perry's character Chandler had a Magna Doodle hanging on the door of their apartment. Every so often, its drawings and words would change. This was thanks to Paul Swain—an electrician on the crew who would add fun little sketches to it.

"I stole it and gave it to him, so he's got it. So, that's kind of cool," the actor said. "I could have sold it for a lot more."

However, that Magna Doodle wasn't the only item LeBlanc swiped. He also said he took the foosball from Joey and Chandler's foosball table. He now keeps it in his toolbox. He also joked he took a "ton of cash" from the show's success.

"I couldn't fit the couch in my car," he quipped.