The Prop Matt LeBlanc "Stole" From the Friends Set Will Melt Your Heart

Getty Images; NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 10:48 AM
When Friends ended 15 years ago, Matt LeBlanc decided to take a little piece of the show with him. The Joey character revealed the piece he "stole" from the set on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.
As fans will recall, Joey and Matthew Perry's character Chandler had a Magna Doodle hanging on the door of their apartment. Every so often, its drawings and words would change. This was thanks to Paul Swain—an electrician on the crew who would add fun little sketches to it.
"I stole it and gave it to him, so he's got it. So, that's kind of cool," the actor said. "I could have sold it for a lot more."
However, that Magna Doodle wasn't the only item LeBlanc swiped. He also said he took the foosball from Joey and Chandler's foosball table. He now keeps it in his toolbox. He also joked he took a "ton of cash" from the show's success.
"I couldn't fit the couch in my car," he quipped.
Friends premiered back in 1994, but LeBlanc still remembered his audition like it was yesterday. After going in a "bunch of times" for the role, LeBlanc knew the casting decision had come down to himself and one other person. However, he figured he had the role in the bag after the other actor came in dressed like a cowboy—a far cry from Joey's persona.
"I was like, ‘Well, one of us is way off base,'" LeBlanc recalled.
Even after almost two decades, fans still can't get enough of the show. In fact, Netflix reportedly paid around $100 million to keep it on its streaming service after diehards caught wind it might be taken off and freaked out.
However, it seems like the 51-year-old celebrity isn't a fan of binge-watching old episodes.
"I have a hard time watching it these days," he said. "Yeah, because it makes me feel like I'm 100 years old."
Watch the videos to see his interview.
