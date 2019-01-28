Hit Or a Miss? Here's Where the Dating #NoFilter Couples Stand Now

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 6:00 AM
Was it a match made in heaven?
Love can form in the oddest of circumstances, so viewers tuning into Dating #NoFilter might actually see a potential match blossom before their very eyes. However, as comedians Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker know firsthand, anything is possible on these blind dates.
Between the cameras, the commentary and the many OMG moments, you may be wondering if any of the couples found success on Dating #NoFilter! Don't fret, we've got a romantic update for all of the pairings.
For the results on how each date ended up, be sure to sneak a peek at the scorecards below!
Watch the series premiere of Dating: No Filter on E!, Friday 11e|8p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?