What It's Really Like Waiting for the Call After Auditioning for Saturday Night Live

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

So, you've just auditioned for Saturday Night Live. You were in a dark room, looking at a silhouette of Lorne Michaels. What do you do after?

"It's hard to be that vulnerable, to wane something so badly, but I wanted it so badly. After the audition I didn't hear for a little while. It was just a lot of me, in my bed, watching The Great British Bake Off, for comfort. Hoping to get that call," Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner told E! News.

Both Gardner and Chris Redd joined the cast in 2017 and said they're still experiencing "pinch me" moments.

Photos

Saturday Night Live Alumni

"I get that moment every week still. I just try to not say it because it makes me feel too new, like I should be used to it by now. When I'm walking through that hallway to our offices or walking up to 8H at some point I'm like, ‘Man, we're really on SNL. This is insane,'" Redd told us.

Last season, Gardner said she was across from Will Ferrell backstage waiting to go a bit on Weekend Update. He gave her a thumbs up of encouragement. "I was just like, ‘I am so lucky. He is so nice,'" she said.

Gardner and Redd said they've come to rely on Cecily Strong as a guide of sorts, specifically for SNL decorum.

"I look up to the whole cast so much," Gardner told us.

This year, the duo welcomed hosts such as Jason Momoa, Rachel Brosnahan, Matt Damon and Seth Meyers come through the halls of Studio 8H…so what comes to mind immediately when they hear their names?

Click play on the video above to find out.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays, 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Saturday Night Live , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

RENT: Live, Rent, Vanessa Hudgens

Fox's Rent Cast Reveal Their Personal Connections to the Acclaimed Show

Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Knows There’s a Creepy Similarity Between His Gossip Girl and You Characters

Sex Education Road Trip

The Sex Education Stars Went on an American Road Trip of Firsts and It's Just So Pure

Demi Lovato, Instagram

Demi Lovato Just Reminded Us of Her Disney Channel Show in the Best Way Ever

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Jersey Shore's Vinny and Pauly D To Search For Love In Their Version of The Bachelor

Rachael Ray

Food Network Reviving Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.