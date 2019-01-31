Super Bowl 2019 Commercials Preview: Watch Ads Starring Cardi B, Steve Carell and More

Ready for some 2019 Super Bowl ads?

We've compiled some commercials and sneak peeks of commercials that are scheduled to air during Super Bowl LIII this Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons.

Steve Carell, Cardi B, Lil John and Sarah Michelle Gellar are among the celebs who will grace the projected more than 100 million screens broadcasting the big game with funny and witty ads from brands such as Pepsi and Olay. And don't forget about the cute animals!

Watch the Super Bowl LIII commercials below: