Shia LaBeouf, FKA twigs and More Stars Take Over the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is officially in full swing!

Stars have been spotted arriving in Utah for the festival, where a number of new films are set to premiere. Earlier this week, Honey Boy co-stars (and rumored couple) Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs were photographed at the airport in Utah ahead of their movie's premiere. Pictures show the duo waiting for their luggage at the airport together. LaBeouf and FKA twigs first met on the set of the film in 2018, sparking romance speculation months later.

Mindy Kaling, Glenn Close and Robert Redford are among the other stars who've already arrived at the festival.