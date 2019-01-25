Fox's Rent Cast Reveal Their Personal Connections to the Acclaimed Show

You can trust Rent is in some good hands.

"I feel like I've been a Renthead for a while," Vanessa Hudgens told E! News at a rehearsal for Fox's Rent: Live.

Hudgens, who is playing Maureen in the live musical telecast, previously did a production of the acclaimed show at the Hollywood Bowl. "I remember learning the play through doing it. And falling in love with the music through the fact that we'd be singing it over and over again," she said. At the time of her first brush with Rent, Hudgens said she and her sister just constantly sang the songs.