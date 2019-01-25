Penn Badgley Knows There’s a Creepy Similarity Between His Gossip Girl and You Characters

Penn Badgley knows he can run, but he can't hide from the Dan Humphrey-Joe Goldberg comparisons.

He rose to fame more than a decade ago with Gossip Girl, playing a seemingly good "outsider" revealed to be an online bully and stalker. And coincidentally, he plays a seemingly good "outsider" who is a stalker—and, oh yeah, a murderer—on the sleeper hit romance-thriller series You, which debuted late last year on Lifetime before moving to Netflix. Naturally, fans immediately noted the similarity between his Gossip Girl character, Humphrey, and his role of Goldberg on You.

"Any part of me that was resisting the Dan Humphrey comparison has stopped because I've come to recognize how much of this is a surreal progression of Dan Humphrey," Badgley told the New York Times in comments posted on Thursday. "He's the very special white man who somehow thinks that he's an outsider, and it's like, 'Bro, you're not an outsider — you are the inside; everyone else is on the outside.' It would all be so comical, if it wasn't also the generating impulse for so much prejudice which can get translated into violence."