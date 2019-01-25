The Sex Education Stars Went on an American Road Trip of Firsts and It's Just So Pure

They learned about the birds and the bees on Sex Education, then Netflix gave Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa their American education in a three-day road trip in the southern United States.

It was three days full of American firsts, including a crawfish boil, alligator—"It's been seasoned beautifully," Gatwa said. "It could be chicken," Butterfield added—and beignets in New Orleans. The trio had somehow never done karaoke before and crossed that off their list in NOLA as well. There was also twerking involved with the karaoke, so you have to see it all.

Then it was off to Nashville for their first Southern BBQ—it was just sides for Mackey, a vegetarian, who said, "This is probably the most brown-beige meal I've ever had in my life."—and "hillbilly" style experience with lots of fringe. Why'd they need the outfits? For line dancing, of course.