The Sex Education Stars Went on an American Road Trip of Firsts and It's Just So Pure

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:35 AM
They learned about the birds and the bees on Sex Education, then Netflix gave Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa their American education in a three-day road trip in the southern United States.
It was three days full of American firsts, including a crawfish boil, alligator—"It's been seasoned beautifully," Gatwa said. "It could be chicken," Butterfield added—and beignets in New Orleans. The trio had somehow never done karaoke before and crossed that off their list in NOLA as well. There was also twerking involved with the karaoke, so you have to see it all.
Then it was off to Nashville for their first Southern BBQ—it was just sides for Mackey, a vegetarian, who said, "This is probably the most brown-beige meal I've ever had in my life."—and "hillbilly" style experience with lots of fringe. Why'd they need the outfits? For line dancing, of course.
"The whole experience felt like an adventure! It was so much fun exploring new places with two of my favorite people," Mackey told E! News. "We sampled the culinary delights of New Orleans, rode horses at sunset in the fields of Tennessee and met some pretty wonderful people along the way who helped make our trip extra special!"
"The dirty South welcomes three British musketeers. We can assure you line dancing will be added to our resumes imminently," Gatwa told E! News.
Some fun facts about the trip not included: Butterfield previously lived in New Orleans for a movie as a teen, Gatwa searched every place in NOLA for any sign of Beyoncé, and Mackey was recognized by a fan for the first time while in Nashville.
Costars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa play classmates in Netflix's hit British comedy.
The actors loved all the sugar in the beignets.
Ncuti Gatwa inquired if Beyoncé had been at any of their New Orleans stops.
Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa said the alligator they had tasted like chicken.
The trio also enjoyed popular Bourbon Street drink, hurricanes.
Asa Butterfield bought his first BMX bike in NOLA when he was there as a teenager.
On their first night in NOLA the cast experienced was a 2nd Line Parade walking down the street past them.
In addition to all the food firsts, they did karaoke for the first time at Cat's Meow.
As the vegetarian of the group, Emma Mackey acted as the referee with the boys while they tried the new foods.
The trio got on their cowboy boots and went line dancing at Wildhorse Saloon.
The cast had many firsts in Nashville, including traditional BBQ.
The cast had to be talked down from adopting puppies while in Nashville.
Asa Butterfield got a Southern wardrobe upgrade while in Nashville.
Toward the end of the trip, Emma Mackey was recognized by a viewer for the first time, it was a pure interaction for all involved, Netflix said.
Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix.
