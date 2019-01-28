Brand New
Thursaday 10e|7p

Boulder Holder! Botched Patient Tina Wants a Custom Corset for Her Giant 2,000cc Breasts

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 28, 2019 7:00 AM

Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif build Tina a "pig skin corset"?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, the Las Vegas resident opens up about her request as she details her plastic surgery journey. Currently, Tina has 2,000cc sized breasts—implants that cause her notable back pain. But how did Tina come to have her "boulder holders"?

According to the new patient, she first aspired for larger breasts during her youth in Brisbane, Australia. "Me and my sister Johanna were always really close as kids. I was two years above her, but she had bigger boobs than me!" Tina explains to the Botched camera. "So I used to buy lots of padded bras, chicken fillets that would pad you out."

By the time she turned 20, Tina had already purchased her first breast implants.

Photos

The Many Boobs of Botched

"I didn't even understand CC when I went in for my first consult or why you needed to know them," Tina continues. "You don't really."

At the time, Tina received 550cc "solid silicone" implants in order to avoid any rupturing. Unfortunately, other complications arose as Tina began smelling "burnt rubber" from her breasts on hot days.

"I didn't know anyone else with solid silicone implants," the Australian native concludes. "So I thought perhaps it just was normal, even though deep down I knew it wasn't and I just ignored it."

Hear all about Tina's journey for yourself in the clip above!

