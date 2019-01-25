Fire Breaks Out at Ed Sheeran's Country Estate in England

Karwai Tang/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:11 AM
Ed Sheeran's country home was seeing fire on Friday.
Fire crews headed to the Grammy-winning crooner's estate in Suffolk, England after a "small building fire" was reported. A call was made around 7:30 a.m. and, thanks to the work of three fire engines, it was put out and the smoke ventilated in less than two hours.
"Three engines were sent to the incident, from Framlingham, Saxmundham and Halesworth," a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service representative said. "Crews extinguished the fire quickly and then ventilated the area of heavy smoke."
The cause of the fire and the state of any damage is unclear at this time. E! News has reached out to Sheeran's rep for comment.
A East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said there were no jobs matching the description for the fire in the county on Friday.
The star grew up in Suffolk and reportedly lives at the estate with his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn.
Thinking of you, Ed!
