Attention Travis Scott! Kylie Jenner's Ideal Valentine's Day Includes Diamonds

Kylie Jenner is dishing on her ideal Valentine's Day.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder answers a series of questions about the romantic holiday. "We are gonna play a Valentine's rapid-fire question game in honor of my Valentine's collection, launching on Feb.1," a red-haired Kylie tells her fans in the YouTube video.

So, would Kylie prefer a fancy dinner or a movie at home on the special day?

"I don't know, 'cause I really love both, but maybe since it's Valentine's Day, let's go out for a nice dinner or something," Kylie, who has been in a relationship with Travis Scott since 2017, shares in the video.