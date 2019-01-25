Why Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ending Is More Than Just a Show's Conclusion

Fey and Carlock's style of TV comedy is instantly recognizable. The jokes come fast and furious, often requiring multiple viewings to capture them all. And these shows, Kimmy, 30 Rock, and even Great News, seem designed for multiple viewings. The worlds are so colorful, the characters instantly relatable. It's easy to get lost in them. The duo and their writing staff excel at developing larger than life characters imbued with enough humanity to make them seem like your friends.

Like 30 Rock, Kimmy Schmidt is a whip-smart comedy. This is a show about a woman who was kidnapped and abused for years, and here we are as viewers, eating up her misadventures with glee. The show continually tackled topics often seen as taboo but didn't trivialize them. Kimmy balanced wackiness with poignancy in an expert fashion. As the theme song said every episode, "females are strong as hell." That's something Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt never lost sight of, right up until the end.