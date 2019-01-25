Matthew McConaughey Ranks His Best (and Worst) Romantic Comedies

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew McConaughey, What What Happens Live, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, The Wedding Planner, Inset

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Columbia/Intermedia/Pacifica/Kobal/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo

Matthew McConaughey has starred in quite a few romantic comedies over the years, but does he love some more than others?

The 49-year-old actor ranked three of his rom-coms on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The topic came up during a round of Plead the Fifth—a game in which Andy Cohen asks his guests three questions and they can pass on only one. For his second question, the Oscar winner was asked to list the following three films from best to worst: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Wedding Planner and Failure to Launch

McConaughey admitted the first movie with Kate Hudson has provided him with his "greatest mailbox money of any film I've ever done." 

"It is always on," he said. "And there's always this great little check that shows up in the mail. [I'm like] 'From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?' I did that however many years ago.'"

Ultimately, the star picked How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as his best rom-com, Failure to Launch with Sarah Jessica Parker as his second choice and The Wedding Planner with Jennifer Lopez as his worst.

Watch

Anne Hathaway & Matthew McConaughey Play 'Co-Star Confidential'

In addition to ranking these three films, McConaughey set the record straight on if he ever went out with Janet Jackson.

"We went and had dinner," he said after letting out a big laugh. "That was sort of it."

He was also asked about his original reaction to pal Lance Armstrong's doping scandal and what their relationship was like today. However, McConaughey passed on the question to let his Serenity co-star and fellow guest Anne Hathaway answer a question. In the spirit of her new movie The Lifeboat, Hathaway was asked which former co-star would she save if she had one spot in a lifeboat: Julie Andrews or Meryl Streep?

Watch the video to see her and McConaughey's responses.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , Anne Hathaway , Andy Cohen , Bravo , Movies , Watch What Happens Live , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian Wears a "Kanye for President" Hat and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Backstreet Boys, Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform a Cluckin' Good Version of "Everybody"

Ashley Martson, Instagram

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson to Undergo Surgery After Kidney Failure

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams: "I Don't Know That Anyone Is Going to Be Satisfied" With Game of Thrones Ending

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Shawn Booth Reacts to Kaitlyn Bristowe's New Romance With Jason Tartick

Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries 2

Anne Hathaway Confirms There's a Princess Diaries 3 Script

Love, Simon Feature

GLAAD Media Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominations

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.