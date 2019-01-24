Kendra Wilkinson Clears the Air on Chad Johnson Dating Rumors

Kendra Wilkinson sets the record straight on whether or not she's dating the Bachelor in Paradise bad boy, Chad Johnson.

After reports swirled around that the two were dating, the Girls Next Door star took to Instagram Stories to clear the air.

"I have no time or energy to date anyone," she said frankly. "I'm focusing on my kids and myself. Rest. Health. Work."

Reassuring her fans that she when she plans to get into a relationship with someone, she'll "be the one to let yall know." Noted!

What's more? In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the reality TV star added, "No man can win me over right now. I'm not stupid…"

To further prove her point, the photos that accompanied her messages were of her laying her head on the car window.

It's clear that Kendra is not playing when she says she's too tired and has no energy for this nonsense.