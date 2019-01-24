Kendra Wilkinson Clears the Air on Chad Johnson Dating Rumors

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 7:23 PM

Kendra Wilkinson sets the record straight on whether or not she's dating the Bachelor in Paradise bad boy, Chad Johnson.

After reports swirled around that the two were dating, the Girls Next Door star took to Instagram Stories to clear the air.

"I have no time or energy to date anyone," she said frankly. "I'm focusing on my kids and myself. Rest. Health. Work."

Reassuring her fans that she when she plans to get into a relationship with someone, she'll "be the one to let yall know." Noted!

What's more? In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the reality TV star added, "No man can win me over right now. I'm not stupid…"

To further prove her point, the photos that accompanied her messages were of her laying her head on the car window.

It's clear that Kendra is not playing when she says she's too tired and has no energy for this nonsense.

Here's What's Really Going on With Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor Bad Boy Chad Johnson

Although, the reason she's addressing these dating rumors with Johnson is because the two were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The photos were obtained by TMZ, and they show the pair leaving the restaurant, Rocco's Tavern, holding hands. They were both all smiles as paparazzi snapped pics of them.

Naturally, it didn't take long for people to start speculating that they were dating.

"Chase has always thought Kendra was super attractive," a source recently told E! News. However, that same source revealed that the mom-of-two was just "having fun," and wasn't looking too deep into her dinner with the Bachelor in Paradise star.

Keeping true to her 2019 resolution, Kendra told her followers on Dec. 31 that she was going to focus on herself rather than her love life.

"Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

"This year, I'll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept the eyes of love and support. Healthy and fit enough to play with my kids and dance in the mirror. Healthy and fit enough to climb the highest mountain with my closest friends."

From Kendra's recent social media posts, it's clear she plans to put herself first.

Chad appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelor

The mom-of-two is still waiting for her divorce to be finalized after nearly a year after announcing her split from Hank Baskett.

