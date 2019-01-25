Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Bae to Buy You

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Valentine&amp;rsquo;s Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that sometimes you celebrate, sometimes you don't. 

You may be in a super serious relationship, or maybe you're just getting started on something new. Regardless of where on the spectrum you and your boo fall this year, one thing's for sure: We're always a fan of getting VDay gifts. That being said, some gifts are cheesier than others. We'll never say no to heart-shaped box of chocolates, we're just saying it's probably a very good idea to let us have some input when it comes to what you get us. 

For example, this list is a good place to start (hint, hint). 

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Emerson Bracelet

BUY IT: $165 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

PAT MCGRATH LABS LUST: Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio

BUY IT: $25 at Sephora

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

BUY IT: $69 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Steve Madden Expert Bootie

BUY IT: $100 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

MVMT Voyager Chronograph Mesh Strap Watch, 42mm

BUY IT: $150 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Enamel 12-pc Cookware Set

BUY IT: $150 at QVC

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

VIKTOR&ROLF Flowerbomb Set

BUY IT: $120 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Cherry Gem Drop Earrings

BUY IT: $48 at Baublebar

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

JBL Pulse 3 Wireless Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

BUY IT: $150 at Amazon

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Lucid Green High Tops

BUY IT: $100 at Nike

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Jade Roller for Face Gift Set

BUY IT: $23 at Amazon

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Cresent & Constellation Necklace

BUY IT: $50 at Revolve

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Gigi Skinny Heel Pump

BUY IT: $75 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Your Significant Other to Buy You

Crush On You Bralette

BUY IT: $48 at Free People

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

