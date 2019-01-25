Valentine's Day Gifts to Tell Bae to Buy You

Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that sometimes you celebrate, sometimes you don't.

You may be in a super serious relationship, or maybe you're just getting started on something new. Regardless of where on the spectrum you and your boo fall this year, one thing's for sure: We're always a fan of getting VDay gifts. That being said, some gifts are cheesier than others. We'll never say no to heart-shaped box of chocolates, we're just saying it's probably a very good idea to let us have some input when it comes to what you get us.

For example, this list is a good place to start (hint, hint).