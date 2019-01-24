The Challenge: War of the Worlds Looks Crazy Intense In New Trailer

MTV
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 3:15 PM
Does anybody else ever watch a reality show and go, "Yeah, I could do that?"
This is not going to be one of those times when you do that. The Challenge has always been one of those shows we know we probably could never do, but the trailer for War of the Worlds is promising a season of things you couldn't pay us to attempt to do, even if we were fit enough to do normal things on The Challenge. What we're saying here is that this looks crazy in every way.
This new trailer straight up looks like a Mad Max movie, complete with filthy people traveling long distances over barren desert terrain and fearing death during ridiculous stunts (That's what happens in Mad Max movies right? We've seen 'em.).
People passing rings to each other between two speeding semi trucks? Yep. Falling out of a plane? Yep. Dueling with monster trucks and angry jeeps? Double yep.
War of the Worlds is not your typical season of The Challenge. The MTV reality show is bringing together stars of other reality franchises and even reality franchises in other countries to compete for a place on the show alongside the typical veterans like Johnny Bananas. Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore, Party Down South, Love Island, Ex on the Beach, Ex on the Beach Brazil, Ex on the Beach UK, Big Brother, Survivor Turkey, American Ninja Warrior, The Bachelorette, and The Bachelor Canada will all be represented, but the question is whether any of these newbies can possibly handle what's about to be thrown at them.
Watch the trailer below!
This year, MTV will also launch The Challenge Messenger Bot, which includes trivia, polls, a meme generator and more. Fans can message The Challenge on Twitter and Facebook with their questions in real time.
The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV. An international premiere date will come in late February.
