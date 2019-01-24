The Challenge: War of the Worlds Looks Crazy Intense In New Trailer

Does anybody else ever watch a reality show and go, "Yeah, I could do that?"

This is not going to be one of those times when you do that. The Challenge has always been one of those shows we know we probably could never do, but the trailer for War of the Worlds is promising a season of things you couldn't pay us to attempt to do, even if we were fit enough to do normal things on The Challenge. What we're saying here is that this looks crazy in every way.

This new trailer straight up looks like a Mad Max movie, complete with filthy people traveling long distances over barren desert terrain and fearing death during ridiculous stunts (That's what happens in Mad Max movies right? We've seen 'em.).

People passing rings to each other between two speeding semi trucks? Yep. Falling out of a plane? Yep. Dueling with monster trucks and angry jeeps? Double yep.