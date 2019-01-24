Blac Chyna Speaks Out After Police Visit Her Home Twice

After receiving two visits from police in the last week, Blac Chyna is making a statement.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that they "responded to a disturbance" at Chyna's home on Sunday, Jan. 20. Multiple outlets reported that police received a call alleging that Rob Kardashian's ex was intoxicated and neglecting her 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and 6-year-old son, King.

According to the police report, however, there "were no arrests" at the residence.

The following day, police returned to Chyna's property once again to attend to a "civil standby" with her former makeup artist.