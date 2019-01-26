How to Watch the 2019 SAG Awards on TV and Online

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Next stop: The 2019 SAG Awards!

The most wonderful time of the year in Hollywood continues this Sunday, Jan. 27 when the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. Megan Mullally is set to host the star-studded soiree, which recognizes achievement in film and television from across the past year. Harry Shum Jr. and Yara Shahidi will serve as the evening's co-ambassadors and preside over the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show webcast.

So what's the easiest way to tune in? The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Additionally, pop culture fanatics (who are subscribed to either network) can catch all the action on TNT and TBS' respective websites, mobile apps and via connected device apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. International telecasts will also be available, as well as U.S. military installations on the American Forces Network. 

Watch

SAG Awards 2019: By the Numbers

As for the awards show itself, A Star Is Born leads the film categories with four nods, followed by The Favourite and BlacKkKlansman with three each. On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark reign supreme with four nominations each. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Look Back at These 18 Former Couples Who Attended the SAG Awards Together

Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, 2018 SAG Awards, Couples

A Look Back at the Chicest Red Carpet Couples at the SAG Awards

Patricia Arquette

See the 2018 SAG Awards Nominees at Their First-Ever Ceremonies

Yara Shahidi Rolls Out the Carpet for 2019 SAG Awards

Chris Pine Dishes on Working With Director Patty Jenkins Again

Emily Blunt, 2009 SAG Awards

A Look Back at the 2009 SAG Awards 10 Years Later

Megan Mullally

10 Reasons Why Megan Mullally Is Going to Ace Hosting the SAG Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.