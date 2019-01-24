Comedian Kevin Barnett's Cause of Death Revealed

Writer and comedian Kevin Barnett's cause of death has been revealed.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Rel co-creator had passed away at the age of 32. "We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen, Kevin Barnett, in Tijuana on Jan. 22," a U.S. Department of State official told E! News in a statement. "We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

Now, the Chief of the Forensic Medical Service tells E! News that on Jan. 22 at 5:50 am, a 32-year-old male body was received, identified as Kevin Michel Barnett, from Avenida Revolución in Tijuana.

"The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis," the statement to E! News reads. "At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings."