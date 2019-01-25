Busted Balls, Sex Talk & More! Dating #NoFilter's Top OMG Moments Will Literally Make You Laugh Out Loud!

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 6:00 AM
First dates are rarely easy…just ask the couples from Dating #NoFilter!
However, most first dates don't come with a camera crew and hilarious commentary provided by Zach Noe Towers, Rocky Dale Davis, Kelsey Darragh, Cara Connors, Ben Bizuneh, Ben Evans and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker. Thankfully, E!'s new blind date watch party provides all of this and more.
Between a failed Ghost re-enactment and an ice skating escapade from hell, Dating #NoFilter offers up many LOL-worthy moments and we couldn't be more grateful. In fact, these onscreen romantic outings will likely have you shouting "Oh my god!" by the end of the episode. Don't believe us?
Relive all the laughable moments for yourself in the snaps below!
During David and Tyrone's aerobics class, David literally busted his workout ball, shocking him and his date. Can you say, "Embarrassing?!"
After getting hot and sweaty during their workout, the duo took off their shirts and David immediately got handsy with his date. No shyness here!
Oh, and David couldn't wait to show off his signature dance move. Cool moves, Dave!
During their post-workout date at a sausage restaurant (seriously!), David got the party started by suggesting he and Tyrone do multiple shots (look ma, no hands!). That's one way to get the juices flowing...
Lexi and Shaun's date was awkward from the get-go, but taking some ice-skating tumbles helped break the ice (literally!).
Alex and Harmony ended up being a match made in hell, but their Ghost moment during pottery class was sorta cute...until Harmony made fun of Alex for never having seen the movie Ghost.
We were totally feeling Maury and Daniel's chemistry from the beginning, but we were a little grossed out wen they made out with giraffes during their wine safari. Leave it to Lady and the Tramp, guys!
Aw! See, not every date is a hilarious disaster. Maury and Daniel ended their dinner date with a romantic kiss. We see a second date in their future.
Puppeteer Danny surprised Courtney by bringing some of his little friends to their park date and it went a lot better than expected with Courtney enjoying the quirky move.
Although their day started off weirdly wonderful with puppets and a bike ride, while getting drinks later that day, Danny totally lost it and seemed to have an existential crisis right in the middle of their date (the comedians labeled it a "car crash"). When Courtney asked Danny what brought him on the date, he answered, "Honestly I'm here because I kinda feel obligated to," much to her surprise. "This is terrible. Oh god, just keep drinking and spewing my life," he added nervously as their date drove off a cliff.
The equally attractive Ross and Alex wasted no time getting touchy-feely during their fitness date and it's not hard to see why.
Alex and Ross continued their happy-go-lucky date with drinks that had Alex feeling all kinds of frisky. At the end when Ross asked for her number, she put it in his phone with two exes and a suggestive peach emoji. Can you say "friends with benefits?"
Jay took Victoria on a beach bike-riding date, which she wasn't exactly excited about until Jay spoke these words of wisdom: "If you don't know how to ride a bike, you probably have to end up riding me…on the handlebars that is!" Oh, he also told her to "watch those marshmallows," and by marshmallows he meant her sizable butt cheeks.
And were the police arresting a homeless man here?! Not exactly the epitome of romance.
Later while grabbing drinks, Victoria was very forward with her toast. "Well, eventually we'll wanna have sex so let's toast to sex," she cheersed. And Jay's reply? "Check please!"
Jay and Victoria's date was sealed with a kiss...and a hand full of booty! "Well, they're gonna have sex," Nina Parker commented.
